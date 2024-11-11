wrestling / News

Full Details On Mike Tyson’s Return To Boxing This Friday

November 11, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Jake Paul Mike Tyson Image Credit: Netflix

This Friday, boxing legend and WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer will return to the ring to fight Jake Paul, who is Logan Paul’s brother.

The fight airs live on Netflix this Friday in Dallas, Texas. Former WWE and current Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announcer Mauro Ranallo will be on the broadcast team.

This marks Tyson’s first pro fight since 2005 and his latest fight since 2020.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mike Tyson, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading