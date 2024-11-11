wrestling / News
Full Details On Mike Tyson’s Return To Boxing This Friday
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
This Friday, boxing legend and WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer will return to the ring to fight Jake Paul, who is Logan Paul’s brother.
The fight airs live on Netflix this Friday in Dallas, Texas. Former WWE and current Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announcer Mauro Ranallo will be on the broadcast team.
This marks Tyson’s first pro fight since 2005 and his latest fight since 2020.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On His Advice to Montez Ford Over Frustration With WWE Booking
- Jeff Jarrett Thinks Another Promotion Could Get A Big Saudi Arabia-Type Deal
- Allie Gives Update On The Blade’s Recovery From Back Fusion Surgery
- Chelsea Green, Jade Cargill, Carmella Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos