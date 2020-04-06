Full Details On Netflix’s The Big Show Show

As noted, The Big Show Show is now streaming on Netflix. The series follows former WWE wrestler the Big Show, as he navigates life as a father of three daughters in Florida. It is available for streaming now. Here are descriptions for all eight season one episodes.

Episode 1 – Prototype: “The Big Show’s teenage daughter from a previous relationship comes to live with him, his wife Cassy and their two younger daughters in Florida.”

Episode 2 – The Big Punisher – “He’s supposed to sell houses, not wreck ’em! The Big Show’s real estate career gets off to a destructive start. Also, Mandy moves in with Lola.”

Episode 3 – The Big Brain – “JJ struggles to accept that she’s smart, Mandy runs for president, the Big Show fights his fear of mascots, and Cassy bonds with Lola — maybe too much.”

Episde 4 – The Big Sinkhole – “The Big Show and Lola get competitive in the kitchen, Cassy fudges the truth at an open house, and Mandy learns that not all politicians play dirty.”

Episode 5 – The Big Process – “While Cassy struggles to adjust to life with no job, Lola struggles to keep her dad from spending too much time with her new boyfriend.”

Episode 6 – The Big Party – “The Big Show takes Cassy on a wrestling cruise for their anniversary. Meanwhile, Lola, Mandy and JJ throw a wild house party.”

Episode 7 – The Big Surprise – “Lola’s best friend from Minnesota comes out for a visit. Mandy and Taylor debate in front of the school, and the Big Show gets back in the ring.”

Episode 8 – The Big Decision – “Mandy and JJ hide a dog from their parents, Lola practices for her driving test, Cassy hires a new assistant and the Big Show wrestles with a decision.”