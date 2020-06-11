wrestling / News
Full Details On Today’s Episode of NXT UK, Featuring Superstar Picks
Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will be another ‘Superstar Picks’ edition, in which superstars choose the matches that will be featured. One of the matches will be Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog from Summerslam 1992.
Relive The British Bulldog and Bret Hart’s SummerSlam epic and other classic matches today on NXT UK
Tune in to NXT UK today to relive one of the most influential matches to ever take place in the United Kingdom.
Bret Hart’s epic Intercontinental Title defense against The British Bulldog from SummerSlam 1992 in London highlights a special Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK, featuring classic matches chosen by the brand’s Superstars. Other bouts include Toni Storm facing Rhea Ripley to decide the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion and more.
The family affair between Hart and Bulldog captivated an audience of more than 80,000 at Wembley Stadium in the main event of WWE’s first pay-per-view to take place outside North America.
Catch that epic encounter and more today on NXT UK, streaming at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network.
