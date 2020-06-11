Full Details On Today’s Episode of NXT UK, Featuring Superstar Picks

Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will be another ‘Superstar Picks’ edition, in which superstars choose the matches that will be featured. One of the matches will be Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog from Summerslam 1992.

Bret Hart’s epic Intercontinental Title defense against The British Bulldog from SummerSlam 1992 in London highlights a special Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK, featuring classic matches chosen by the brand’s Superstars. Other bouts include Toni Storm facing Rhea Ripley to decide the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion and more.

The family affair between Hart and Bulldog captivated an audience of more than 80,000 at Wembley Stadium in the main event of WWE’s first pay-per-view to take place outside North America.

