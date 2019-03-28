Full Details Released on Vicelands’s Dark Side of the Ring Docuseries

Vice has announced the details their upcoming docuseries on professional wrestling. The company announced that Dark Side of the Ring will premiere on April 10th and run weekly until May 15th and will be narrated by Dutch Mantell. Per the announcement, the series “will examine the collision of fantasy and reality in the singular universe of professional wrestling — the only sport whose stars’ larger-than-life characters exist in and often out of the ring, telling some of the dark and untold stories around some of the sport’s all-time greats — stories that obsess hardcore wrestling fans and will compel new viewers alike.”

The synopsis continues, “From backstage controversies to mysterious deaths and unsolved homicides, this series explores the darkest stories from the golden age of professional wrestling – with each episode centered on a professional wrestling icon, including the tragic love story of Randy “Macho Man” Savage and Miss Elizabeth, the infamous “Montreal Screwjob” which stripped Bret Hart of his title, the locker room altercation that led to the death of Bruiser Brody, as well as the dark history of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, the controversial death of “Gorgeous” Gino Hernandez and a look at the intense allegations against legendary female star The Fabulous Moolah.”

The premiere dates for the series are:

April 10th: The Match Made in Heaven (Randy Savage and Elizabeth)

April 17th: The Montreal Screwjob

April 24th: The Killing of Bruiser Brody

May 1st: The Last of the Von Erichs

May 8th: The Mysterious Death of Gorgeous Gino (Hernandez)

May 15th: The Fabulous Moolah