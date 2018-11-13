Full Details on the Return of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness

– Westwood One has announced the full details for the return of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness this week. The show returns on November 16th with an episode featuring Shawn Michaels.

The full announcement is below:

November 13, 2018: The wait is over! Adam “Edge” Copeland and Jay “Christian” Reso are back as their podcast returns with a new home: Westwood One Podcast Network. Get ready – new episodes of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness start Friday, November 16th. E&C will make their return with a new episode featuring a revealing conversation with one of wrestling’s most gifted and notorious figures, Shawn Michaels.

The innovators of the TLC match, the five-second pose and the masters of reeking of awesomeness, WWE champions Edge and Christian’s podcast takes listeners behind-the-scenes of the wrestling industry as the hilarious duo interview wrestlers and entertainers they’ve met over the years, share fun stories about life after the business and being dads, and, sometimes, they even play the kazoo. Some have called them the Lennon/McCartney of podcasting. Others have called them the Milli Vanilli. Edge and Christian say if you understand either of those references, their show is for you.

Edge and Christian are excited to get back in the groove with their pod fans. Edge said, “The most decorated champion in WWE history, me… and Christian, are back with more E&C Pod of Awesomeness on our new home, Westwood One Podcast Network. Our team just got mightier. Look out Hosers, this Pod will even surpass awesomeness now!”

Reso added, “I know all of our Hosers have missed me and maybe Edge just a smidge. Well, the auditory idiocy is about to get real. We’re back Brother Brother on the powerful Westwood One Podcast Network! And of course, Paul Smackage and Flip Sunset are coming with us… pppfffffttt here we go!”

“Edge and Christian have been named the greatest tag team in WWE history, and their chemistry is just as electric on the mic as it is on the mat,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP Marketing for CUMULUS MEDIA and President, Westwood One. “Their unique insight combined with their connection with fans are just two of the reasons why this pod oozes with awesomeness.”

E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness drops new episodes every Friday. Listen and subscribe to the show now on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, WestwoodOnePodcasts.com, or the Westwood One Podcasts App for iOS or Android.