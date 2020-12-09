wrestling / News
Full Episode of Impact Wrestling Online
December 8, 2020 | Posted by
The full episode of Impact Wrestling is streaming online after its Twitch and AXS TV airing. You can see the video below, which featured Kenny Omega’s interview as well as a main event match of Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Moose and Chris Bey.
Our full review of the episode is here.
