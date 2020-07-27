Full GCW Homecoming Night Two Results: ACH vs. KTB, More

GCW held their second night of their GCW Homecoming event on Sunday at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The results are below from the show, per Fightful.

As reported, Lio Rush faced Joey Janela in a losing effort on the show.

* Lee Moriarty def. Tony Deppen

* 8- Man Tag Team Match: Second Gear Crew (w/AJ Gray) def. Benjamin Carter, Logan Stunt, Pinkie Sanchez & Facade.

* ACH def. KTB

* Death Match: Alex Colon def. Zachary Wentz

* 6-Way Scramble Match: Blake Christian def. Alex Zayne, Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, and Tre Lamar

* Chris Dickinson def. Calvin Tankman

* The Final Match: Joey Janela def. Lio Rush

* Intergender Match: “Spyder” Nate Webb vs. Allie Kat was declared a no-contest due to an attack from 44OH.