Full Adam Hangman Page vs. PAC Match Now Available
May 21, 2019
– The match between PAC and Adam Hangman Page that took place on May 18 in Wrestlegate Pro in Nottingham, England has been released by AEW’s official YouTube channel. You can check out the full match below.
As previously reported, their match that was scheduled for AEW Double or Nothing later this weekend was pulled after creative differences with PAC.
