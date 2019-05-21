wrestling / News

Full Adam Hangman Page vs. PAC Match Now Available

May 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The match between PAC and Adam Hangman Page that took place on May 18 in Wrestlegate Pro in Nottingham, England has been released by AEW’s official YouTube channel. You can check out the full match below.

As previously reported, their match that was scheduled for AEW Double or Nothing later this weekend was pulled after creative differences with PAC.

