Full Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Atlanta (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling taped the next two weeks worth of episodes tonight from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Digital Media Title Match: Brian Myers (c) def. Aidan Prince

* Before The Impact: Gisele Shaw (w/ Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) def. Alisha Edwards

* Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice cut a promo where Swinger wanted a better reaction in his hometown. The crowd chanted ‘we suck.’

* Before The Impact: Bhupinder Gujjar def. Johnny Swinger (w/ Zicky Dice)

Episode 1

* X Division Championship: Speedball Mike Bailey (c) def. Alan Angels. Joe Doering and Deaner attacked them both after the match. Deaner demanded Josh Alexander but they got Eric Young instead. Young said he was disappointed in their recent losses and Deaner asked for another chance. Young agreed.

* Trey Miguel def. Laredo Kid

* PCO (w/ Vincent) def. Black Taurus (w/ Crazzy Steve). After the match, Heath attacked Kenny King while Honor No More celebrated with PCO.

* Rich Swann def. Shera.

* IMPACT Knockouts Championship #1 Contenders Match: Mia Yim def. Deonna Purrazzo

Episode 2:

* Josh Alexander & The Motor City Machine Guns def. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner and Joe Doering)

* Steve Maclin def. James Storm. After the match, Callihan tried to attack Maclin but Maclin got away.

* Chelsea Green def. Mickie James

* Masha Slamovich def. Tenille Dashwood (w/ Madison Rayne & Gisele Shaw)

* Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Kenny King) (w/ Maria) def. Bullet Club (The Good Brothers, Ace Austin and Chris Bey)