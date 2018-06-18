Quantcast

 

Full Joe Coffey vs. Tucker UK Tournament Match Released, Coffey and Tucker React to Match

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joe Coffey Tucker UK Championship Tournament

– The full UK Championship Tournament match between Joe Coffey and Tucker has been released, along with reaction videos from both competitors. You can see the video below, which sees Coffey defeat Tucker to move in.

In the post-match videos, Coffey says he plans on winning the tournament and taking Pete Dunne’s UK Championship by force, while Tucker says he only has himself to blame for the loss:

