Full Joe Coffey vs. Tucker UK Tournament Match Released, Coffey and Tucker React to Match
June 18, 2018 | Posted by
– The full UK Championship Tournament match between Joe Coffey and Tucker has been released, along with reaction videos from both competitors. You can see the video below, which sees Coffey defeat Tucker to move in.
In the post-match videos, Coffey says he plans on winning the tournament and taking Pete Dunne’s UK Championship by force, while Tucker says he only has himself to blame for the loss: