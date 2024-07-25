wrestling / News
Full Lineup Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
July 25, 2024
All Elite Wrestling has announced the full lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:
* Royal Rampage: Winner Gets an AEW World title shot at Grand Slam
* The Outrunners vs. Private Party vs. The Righteous vs. Kyle Fletcher & Rush
* Leila Grey vs. Kris Statlander
* Lance Archer in action
Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage TOMORROW at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/ih493lxpCo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024