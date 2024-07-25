wrestling / News

Full Lineup Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

July 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Royal Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced the full lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* Royal Rampage: Winner Gets an AEW World title shot at Grand Slam
* The Outrunners vs. Private Party vs. The Righteous vs. Kyle Fletcher & Rush
* Leila Grey vs. Kris Statlander
* Lance Archer in action

