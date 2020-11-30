Full Lineup Announced For AAA Triplemania XXVIII, Includes Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix

AAA has announced the full lineup for Triplemania XXVIII, which will not only include AEW’s Kenny Omega, but Pentagon Jr and Fenix as well. Since they are appearing for AAA, they are allowed to use their original names. The event will happen on December 12 at Arena Ciudad De Mexico. There will be no fans allowed inside. The show includes:

* Hair vs. Hair Match: Pagano vs. Chessman

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Laredo Kid

* Marvel Lucha Libre Edition Special Match: Leyenda Americana & Aracno vs. Terror Purpura & Venenoide

* Psycho Clown, Monster Clown & Murder Clown vs. Blue Demon Jr., L.A. Park & Hijo De L.A. Park

* Women’s Copa Triplemania: Faby Apache vs. Lady Maravilla vs. Chik Tormenta vs. Lady Shany vs. La Hiedra vs. Hades

* Pentagon Jr. & Fenix vs. Octagon Jr. & Myzteziz Jr. vs. Texaco Jr. & Rey Escorpion

* Nino Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana & Maximo vs. Tito Santana, Carta Brava Jr. & Mocho Cota Jr.