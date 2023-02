Full Lineup Announced For NJPW All Star Junior Festival 2023

As previously reported, NJPW will hold a junior heavyweight festival next week, with the card produced by Hiromu Takahashi. New Japan has now announced the lineup for the event, which takes place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on Wednesday. The lineup includes:

* Master Wato (NJPW) vs. Atsuki Aoyagi (AJPW)

* Ninja Mack (NOAH) vs. Soberano Jr (CMLL) vs. Taiji Ishimori (NJPW) vs. YO-HEY (NOAH) vs. Shun Skywalker (Dragon Gate)

* Alejandro (NOAH), Billy Ken Kid (Osaka Pro), Gurukun Mask (Ryukyu Dragon), and Mistico (CMLL) vs. Black Mensore (AJPW), Atlantis Jr. (CMLL), Dragon Kid (Dragon Gate), and BUSHI (NJPW)

* El Desperado (NJPW) and Volador Jr. (CMLL) vs. Yuki Ueno (DDT) and El Lindaman (GLEAT) vs. DOUKI (NJPW) and HANAOKA (SECRET BASE)

* Jun Kasai (FREEDOMS), Yoshinobu Kanemaru (NJPW), Minoru Tanaka (GLEAT), TAKA Michinoku (JTO), and Tatsuhito Takaiwa vs. Kota Sekifuda (BJW), Shoki Kitamura (Zero1), Chicharito Shoki (2AW), MUSASHI (Michinoku Pro) and LEONA (DRADITION)

* Yumehito Imanari (Ganbare Pro), Ryusuke Taguchi (NJPW) and Hikaru Sato (PANCRASE MISSION) vs. Great Sasuke (Michinoku Pro), Tigers Mask (Osaka Pro) & Batten Burabura (Kyushu Pro)

* Hiromu Takahashi (NJPW), AMAKUSA (NOAH), and Fujita ‘Jr.’ Hayato (Michinoku Pro) vs. YAMATO (Dragon Gate), HAYATA (NOAH), and Kazuki Hashimoto (BJW)

* Isami Kodaka (BASARA) and MAO (DDT) vs. Onryo (666) and SHO (NJPW)