Full Lineup Announced For NJPW Dominion

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for NJPW Dominion, which happens on June 4 in Osaka Jo Hall. The show will be headlined by SANADA vs. Yota Tsuji and includes the following:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: SANADA (c) vs. Yota Tsuji

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Master Wato

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Shota Umino

* NEVER Openweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. El Phantasmo

* IWGP & STRONG Tag Team Championship: Bishamon vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE vs. United Empire’s Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan

* NJPW TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: The Jet Setters (c) vs. Catch 2/2

* #1 Contender For IWGP US Title: Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay

* Just 5 Guys (Taichi, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & TAKA Michinoku) vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan, BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)