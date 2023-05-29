wrestling / News
Full Lineup Announced For NJPW Dominion
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for NJPW Dominion, which happens on June 4 in Osaka Jo Hall. The show will be headlined by SANADA vs. Yota Tsuji and includes the following:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: SANADA (c) vs. Yota Tsuji
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Master Wato
* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Shota Umino
* NEVER Openweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. El Phantasmo
* IWGP & STRONG Tag Team Championship: Bishamon vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE vs. United Empire’s Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan
* NJPW TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: The Jet Setters (c) vs. Catch 2/2
* #1 Contender For IWGP US Title: Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay
* Just 5 Guys (Taichi, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & TAKA Michinoku) vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan, BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)
