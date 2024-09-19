wrestling / News

Full Lineup Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

September 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced the full lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT. That includes:

* Mark Briscoe vs. Bryan Keith
* Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher
* Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron
* Roderick Strong & The Beast Mortos in action
* Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian vs. Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero

