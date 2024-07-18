wrestling / News
Full Lineup Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
July 18, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced the complete lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. It includes the following:
* Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Undisputed Kingdom
* Minoru Suzuki vs. The Butcher
* Chris Jericho & Big Bill vs. The Outrunners
* Lucha Bros. vs. Private Party
* Kris Statlander in action
Watch Friday Night #AEWRampage TOMORROW at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/5q8d7xqLHv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 18, 2024
