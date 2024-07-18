wrestling / News

Full Lineup Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

July 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced the complete lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. It includes the following:

* Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Undisputed Kingdom
* Minoru Suzuki vs. The Butcher
* Chris Jericho & Big Bill vs. The Outrunners
* Lucha Bros. vs. Private Party
* Kris Statlander in action

