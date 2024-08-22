wrestling / News
Full Lineup Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT. That includes:
* Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Brian Cage, Johnny TV & The Beast Mortos
* The Von Erichs vs. The Outrunners
* Iron Savages vs. Gates of Agony
* Robyn Renegade vs. Mina Shirakawa
* Roderick Strong vs. Fuego del Sol
