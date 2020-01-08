Full Lineup For NJPW New Beginning Cards, Including Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced the cards for their New Beginning tour in Japan, not long after doing the same for their US tour. The final New Beginning show in Osaka will feature Jon Moxley defending the IWGP US Heavyweight title against Minoru Suzuki. Suzuki attacked Moxley at Wrestle Kingdom 14, who then returned the favor at New Year’s Dash.

The New Beginning in Sapporo – Feb. 1

* Yuya Uemura and Tiger Mask vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori

* Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe vs. Yota Tsuji, Manabu Nakanishi and Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Ryusuke Taguchi, SHO, YOH and Will Ospreay vs. DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Special Tag Match: Robbie Eagles and Ryu Lee vs. BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi

* Special Tag Match: SANADA and Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White and KENTA

* Special Tag Match: Jon Moxley and Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki and Taichi

* Special Single Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. EVIL

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Shingo Takagi

The New Beginning in Sapporo – Feb. 2

* Toa Henare vs. Yota Tsuji

* Yuya Uemura, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe vs. Tiger Mask, Manabu Nakanishi and Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Gabriel Kidd vs. El Phantasmo

* Robbie Eagles,Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto vs. BUSHI, EVIL and Shingo Takagi

* Special 8-Man Tag Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, SHO, YOH and Jon Moxley vs. DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado and Minoru Suzuki

* Special 6-Man Tag Match: Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito vs. Taiji Ishimori, Jay White and KENTA

* RevPro British Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Will Ospreay

* Special Single Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi

The New Beginning in Osaka – Feb. 9

* Manabu Nakanishi Final in Osaka-Jo Hall: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Manabu Nakanishi and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: SHO and YOH (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

* Special 8-Man Tag Team Match: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

* Special Tag Match: Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi

* Special Single Match: SANADA vs. Jay White

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Ryu Lee

* IWGP US Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

* IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Double Championship: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. KENTA