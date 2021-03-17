wrestling / News
Full Lineup For NJPW New Japan Cup In Shizuoka Announced
NJPW has unveiled the full card for their New Japan Cup in Shizuoka event, which takes place on Thursday. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which will feature two New Japan Cup 2021 quarterfinal matches and more:
* New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Match: David Finlay vs. Jay White
* New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Match: SANADA vs. Will Ospreay
* Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd
* Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuji Nagata
* Bad Luck Fale & KENTA vs. Toa Henare & Juice Robinson
* EVIL, Chase Owens, & Taiji Ishimori vs. BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, & Shingo Takagi
Full card set for tomorrow's #njcup card in Shizuoka!
Will Ospreay vs SANADA, Jay White vs David Finlay your quarterfinal matchups!
LIJ vs BULLET CLUB!
Juice & Henare vs Fale & KENTA!
Tsuji & Nagata vs O-Khan & Cobb!
Uemura vs Kidd!https://t.co/7ggaCWd8vb#njpw pic.twitter.com/CFAxwk6wSS
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WrestleMania 37 Ticket Delay, Roster Reaction, Seating Plans
- Backstage Note on This Week’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Doc Gallows Recalls Triple H Forgetting His Line During a Promo With CM Punk
- Tony Schiavone Explains Why Tony Khan Appearing on AEW Dark: Elevation Was Necessary