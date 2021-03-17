Full Lineup For NJPW New Japan Cup In Shizuoka Announced

NJPW has unveiled the full card for their New Japan Cup in Shizuoka event, which takes place on Thursday. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which will feature two New Japan Cup 2021 quarterfinal matches and more:

* New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Match: David Finlay vs. Jay White

* New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Match: SANADA vs. Will Ospreay

* Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd

* Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuji Nagata

* Bad Luck Fale & KENTA vs. Toa Henare & Juice Robinson

* EVIL, Chase Owens, & Taiji Ishimori vs. BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, & Shingo Takagi