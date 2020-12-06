wrestling / News
Full Lineup For Today’s RevPro Epic Encounters 6
Revolution Pro Wrestling’s Epic Encounters 6 streams today on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube, and the full lineup is available. The card for the show is below; it streams at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET on the company’s various sites. The final card is:
• Southside Championship Tournament Match: Brendan White vs. Rob Lias
• Southside Championship Tournament Match: Charlie Sterling vs. Chuck Mambo
• Southside Championship Tournament Match: Dan Moloney vs. RKJ
• Southside Championship Tournament Match: Joel Redman vs. Screwface Ahmed
• Connor Mills and Michael Oku vs. Kenneth Halfpenny and Shaun Jackson
• Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Gisele Shaw vs. Bobbi Tyler
