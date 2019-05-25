wrestling / News
Full Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing
– All Elite Wrestling finally has their first PPV, Double or Nothing, tonight from Las Vegas. The final lineup (barring last minute changes, of course) is as follows:
Main Show
* Winner Fights to Determine AEW Champion: Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega
* Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes
* Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose vs. Dr. Britt Baker
* SCU vs. Strong Hearts (CIMA, Lindaman and T-Hawk)
* Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, and Ryo Mizunami.
* AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros.
* Jack Evans and Angelico vs. The Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor)
The Buy-In Pre-Show
* Casino Battle Royal For Spot in First AEW Championship Match: Shawn Spears, Sonny Kiss, Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Luchasaurus, Orange Cassidy, More TBA
* Kip Sabian vs. Sammy Guevara
411 will have live coverage of the PPV starting at 6:45 PM ET, with the pre-show officially starting at 7 PM ET.
