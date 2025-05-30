wrestling / News

Full Lineup Set For NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 Finals

May 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 Final Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 finals this Sunday. You can see the card below:

* BOSJ 32 Finals: YOH vs. Kosei Fujita
* Ryusuke Taguchi & Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ninja Mack & Dragon Dia vs. Yuya Uemura, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku
* Gedo vs. EVIL
* Titán & Yota Tsuji vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Taiji Ishimori & Clark Connors)
* Nick Wayne, El Phantasmo, MAO & Shota Umino vs. T.M.D.K. (Robbie Eagles, Hartley Jackson, Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa)
* Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI & Taichi vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Francesco Akira & Callum Newman)
* Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA, Toru Yano, Oleg Boltin & Master Wato vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (SANADA, Ren Narita, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* Kickoff Show: Shoma Kato vs. Robbie X

