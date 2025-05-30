wrestling / News
Full Lineup Set For NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 Finals
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 finals this Sunday. You can see the card below:
* BOSJ 32 Finals: YOH vs. Kosei Fujita
* Ryusuke Taguchi & Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ninja Mack & Dragon Dia vs. Yuya Uemura, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku
* Gedo vs. EVIL
* Titán & Yota Tsuji vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Taiji Ishimori & Clark Connors)
* Nick Wayne, El Phantasmo, MAO & Shota Umino vs. T.M.D.K. (Robbie Eagles, Hartley Jackson, Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa)
* Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI & Taichi vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Francesco Akira & Callum Newman)
* Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA, Toru Yano, Oleg Boltin & Master Wato vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (SANADA, Ren Narita, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* Kickoff Show: Shoma Kato vs. Robbie X