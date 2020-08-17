Full Lineup Revealed For NJPW Summer Struggle On August 26 and 27

NJPW has announced the full lineup of matches for the Summer Struggle shows on August 26 and August 27, which will include the King of Pro Wrestling title tournament.

August 26:

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto vs. Gabriel Kidd, Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi

* KOPW Title First Round Match (Stipulation To Be Determined): Satoshi Kojima vs. El Desperado

* KOPW Title First Round Match (Stipulation To Be Determined): Toru Yano v. BUSHI

* KOPW Title First Round Match (Submission Match): SHO vs. SANADA

* KOPW Title First Round Match (Stipulation To Be Determined): Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi

August 27:

* Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji

* Gabriel Kidd, Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata vs. YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto

* SHO, Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada vs. Jado, Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi

* BUSHI, SANADA & Shingo Takagi vs. DOUKI, El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki

* Master Wato, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi

* Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito vs. Taiji Ishimori & EVIL