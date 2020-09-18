Full Lineup Revealed For ROH Very Best of Death Before Dishonor PPV

Ring of Honor will present its “Very Best of Death Before Dishonor” on PPV and HonorClub next Friday, and the full lineup has been revealed. The company announced through Kevin Ecks’ weekly news report that the following matches are set for the event, which will present the best matches in the PPV’s history:

* ROH World Champion Samoa Joe vs. Paul London (2003)

* ROH World Champion Austin Aries vs. CM Punk (2005)

* Cage of Death: ROH (Samoa Joe, Adam Pearce, B.J. Whitmer, Ace Steel and Homicide) vs. CZW (Chris Hero, Claudio Castagnoli, Necro Butcher, Nate Webb and Eddie Kingston) (2006)

* ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Tyler Black in a Four-Way Elimination Match (2008)

* All Night Express vs. the Briscoes in a Ladder War (2011)

* ROH World Television Champion KUSHIDA vs. Kenny King (2017)

* ROH World Champion Matt Taven vs. RUSH (2019)

The show will air on HonorClub and PPV on September 25th at 9 PM ET.