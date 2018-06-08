WWE News: Full Lineup Revealed For UK Tournament, More UK Stars Advance In Tournament, Bracketology Special Online

– Zack Gibson defeated Amir Jordan to advance to the quarterfinals of the UK Championship tournament. He joins Flash Morgan Webster (who defeated James Drake), Ashton Smith (defeated Joseph Conners) and Travis Banks (defeated Ligero). The Download festival matches will be released online starting next week.

– Here’s the full lineup for the first night of the tournament:

*British Strong Style (Pete Dunne & Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

*Isla Dawn vs. Jinny vs. Killer Kelly vs. Toni Storm to determine the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

WWE UK Championship Tournament Quarter-Finals –

* Zack Gibson vs. Jack Gallagher.

*Flash Morgan Webster vs. Tyson T-Bone or Jordan Devlin

*Tucker or Joe Coffey vs. Dave Mastiff or Kenny Williams.

*Travis Banks vs. Ashton Smith.

The semifinals and finals will happen on the same day, with the winner fighting WWE UK champion Pete Dunne on June 19.

– WWE’s Bracketology special for the tournament is now online: