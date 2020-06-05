wrestling / News
Full Lineup Set For AEW Dark, Eight Matches Set
AEW has announced the full card for next week’s AEW Dark, which stands at eight matches. AEW announced that the full card, including the previously-announced Jon Moxley vs. Robert Anthony bout; you can see the list below:
* Jon Moxley vs. Robert Anthony
* Christopher Daniels vs. Sonny Kiss
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Pineapple Pete & Anthony Catena
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Musa & Brady Pierce
* SCU vs. Low Rida & Fuego Del Sol
* The Jurassic Express vs. Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler
* QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton
* 5 vs. Lee Johnson
Eight matches are STACKED for #AEWDark on Tuesday!
Which match are you excited to watch the most?
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/W2dQL5D4EZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 5, 2020
