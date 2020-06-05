wrestling / News

Full Lineup Set For AEW Dark, Eight Matches Set

June 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced the full card for next week’s AEW Dark, which stands at eight matches. AEW announced that the full card, including the previously-announced Jon Moxley vs. Robert Anthony bout; you can see the list below:

* Jon Moxley vs. Robert Anthony
* Christopher Daniels vs. Sonny Kiss
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Pineapple Pete & Anthony Catena
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Musa & Brady Pierce
* SCU vs. Low Rida & Fuego Del Sol
* The Jurassic Express vs. Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler
* QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton
* 5 vs. Lee Johnson

