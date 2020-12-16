WWE News: Full Lineup For Tomorrow’s The Bump, Promo For This Week’s NXT

– WWE has announced the full lineup for this week’s episode of The Bump. As you can see below, the full lineup includes Ric Flair, R-Truth, Kevin Owens and Carmella. The show takes place tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT on WWE’s digital platforms and WWE Network.

– WWE also released a new promo for tomorrow night’s NXT which will feature Karrion Kross’ in-ring return, Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly, and more: