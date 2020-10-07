Full Lineup For Tomorrow’s Mock Draft On The Bump Revealed

WWE has announced the full lineup of guests for tomorrow’s mock Draft episode of The Bump. The Twitter account for the show announced that Xavier Woods, RJ City, Wade Barrett, and comedian Ken Jeong are set to be guests on the show, which as previously reported will do a simulated draft ahead of the actual WWE Draft that starts on Smackdown.

The Bump takes place on Wednesday at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT on WWE Network and other WWE digital platforms.