Full Lineup For Tomorrow’s Mock Draft On The Bump Revealed
WWE has announced the full lineup of guests for tomorrow’s mock Draft episode of The Bump. The Twitter account for the show announced that Xavier Woods, RJ City, Wade Barrett, and comedian Ken Jeong are set to be guests on the show, which as previously reported will do a simulated draft ahead of the actual WWE Draft that starts on Smackdown.
You can see Tuesday’s posts below. The Bump takes place on Wednesday at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT on WWE Network and other WWE digital platforms.
Keep your picks close, @AustinCreedWins… @RJCity1 is also joining us for some MOCK DRAFT fun tomorrow on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/PU1BRzUmK1
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 7, 2020
#ICanSeeYourVoice host @kenjeong calls in to chat TOMORROW on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/JeWKILHuOd
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 7, 2020
