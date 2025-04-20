wrestling / News
Full Lineup For WrestleMania 41 Night Two
April 20, 2025 | Posted by
Night two of WrestleMania 41 takes place tonight, and the full lineup is online. You can check out the final card for night two, which airs at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT on Peacock and Netflix internationally, below:
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta
* Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria & TBD
* Open Challenge: Randy Orton vs. TBA
* Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles