Full Lineup For WrestleMania 41 Night Two

Night two of WrestleMania 41 takes place tonight, and the full lineup is online. You can check out the final card for night two, which airs at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT on Peacock and Netflix internationally, below:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta

* Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria & TBD

* Open Challenge: Randy Orton vs. TBA

* Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles