Full Lineups For NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam This Weekend
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for both nights of NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam at the MetLife Dome on September 4 and 5 in Saitama, Japan. New matches were added including a match between former tag team partners SHO and YOH. The lineup includes:
September 4:
* IWGP US Heavyweight Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb
* KOPW 2021 – No DQ I Quit Match: Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano
* SHO vs. YOH
* Flying Tiger (Tiger Mask & Robbie Eagles) vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI)
* STARDOM Showcase
September 5:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. EVIL
* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi) (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Robbie Eagles (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori) (c) vs. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan)
* STARDOM Showcase
