Full List of Producers For Night One of Wrestlemania

PWInsider has a full list of the producers for night one of Wrestlemania tonight, including the main event and title matches.

Michael Hayes was the producer for the Kevin Owens and Steve Austin segment.

Pat Buck was the producer for Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair.

Jamie Noble was the producer for Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes.

TJ Wilson and Molly Holly were the producers for Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch.

Ken Doane and Petey Williams were listed as the producers for The New Day vs. Ridge Holland & Sheamus. As noted, the match was pulled from the show.

Adam Pearce and Shane Helms produced The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mystero.

Chris ‘Abyss’ Park produced Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre.

Shawn Daivari produced The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs.