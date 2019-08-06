Full List of WWE Signing Appearances During SummerSlam Weekend

– WWE has several signing appearances set for talent this weekend leading into SummerSlam. PWINsider has compiled a full list, which you can see below:

August 8th:

* 4 PM: Sonya Deville at Toys R’ Us, 295 High Tech Road in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

August 9th:

* 10 AM: Kevin Owens at Tpys R Us, 690 Evans Avenue in Etobicoke, Ontario.

* 4 PM: Braun Strowman at Toys “R” Us, Lawrence Ave East in North York, Ontario.

August 10th:

* 10 AM: Kurt Angle at Toys R Us, 3150 Argentia Rd in Mississauga, Ontario

* 2 PM: Titus O’Neil at the Indigo Toronto Eaton Centre.

SummerSlam Store Signings

August 9th

* 5 PM: Titus O’Neil, Mojo Rawley, Natalya, The IIconics, R-Truth, Andrade/ Zelina Vega, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Ali, R-Truth, Dana Brooke, EC3, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Tony Nese and more.

August 10th:

* 8 AM: Sami Zayn, No Way Jose, Lucha House Party, Ricochet, Liv Morgan, Elias, Bobby Lashley, Tozawa, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Mike and Maria Kanellis, The Singh Brothers, Ember Moon and more.

* 1 PM: Naomi, Cesaro, Matt Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Carmella, Heavy Machinery, Aleister Black, Baron Corbin, Christian, Cedric Alexander, Brian Kendrick, Shelton Benjamin, Drew Gulak, Chad Gable, and more.

August 11th:

8 AM: Mark Henry, Drake Maverick, The Viking Raiders, Kurt Angle, The B-Team, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, Gallows & Anderson, Alicia Fox, Velveteen Dream, Pete Dunne, NXT Superstars and more.