Full List Of Prime Time Wrestling Episodes Added To WWE Network This Week

As previously reported, WWE has added eight classic episodes of Prime Time Wrestling to the WWE Network. Here’s the full list along with the episode descriptions for each (h/t PWInsider):

*December 18, 1989 – The Hart Foundation battle The Fabulous Rougeaus in the featured match. Hulk Hogan & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake prepare for their No Holds Barred showdown against “Macho King” Randy Savage & Zeus. Back in the studio, Bobby Heenan and Roddy Piper compete in wrestling trivia.

*December 25, 1989 – Santa Claus pays a visit on a special Christmas episode.”Macho King” Randy Savage competes in the featured match. Bret Hart faces off against Greg Valentine. “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes delivers a special Christmas message.

*Jan. 1, 1990 – It’s New Year’s Day on Primetime Wrestling. The Hart Foundation clash with The Bolsheviks in the featured contest. Demolition battle The Colossal Connection for the WWE Tag Team Championship. The Rockers, Bad News Brown and others are in action.

*March 26, 1990 – Earthquake shakes up “The Brother Love Show.” “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes faces “Macho King” Randy Savage. Rhythm & Blues are in action.

*October 29, 1990 – On a special Halloween episode, Superstars prepare for a big Survivor Series event. “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase lays down a challenge. “Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews “Macho King” Randy Savage and Queen Sherri. Dustin Rhodes, The Barbarian, The Rockers and others are in action.

*September 9, 1991 – “The Real World Champion” Ric Flair arrives in WWE and has a warning for WWE Champion Hulk Hogan. Undertaker and Paul Bearer celebrate “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Elizabeth’s wedding. WWE Tag Team Champions The Legion of Doom respond to The Natural Disasters’ challenge. The Texas Tornado takes on IRS.

*March 9, 1992 – A special episode of Prime Time Wrestling, “March to WrestleMania VIII” celebrates the career and legacy of Hulk Hogan. Featuring an exclusive interview and The Hulkster’s legendary WrestleMania matches against Andre the Giant and The Ultimate Warrior.

*December 21, 1992 – In a special holiday-themed episode, Santa Claus grants WWE Superstars’ wishes. Razor Ramon, Yokozuna, Big Boss Man and more in action. Mr. McMahon announces WWE’s upcoming new series, Monday Night Raw.