Full List of WWE Content Now Available To Netflix Users in Canada
– PWInsider has a report on a comprehensive list of WWE content that’s now available for Netflix users in Canada. Here is what’s currently available for Canadian users:
RAW Vault (Raw TV episodes):
1993: 1/11, 1/25, 5/17, 6/7, 6/21, 9/13, 12/27
1994: 1/10, 2/28, 4/4, 7/11
1995: 1/9, 2/20, 2/27, 4/3, 5/22, 7/3, 8/14/ 10/23, 11/13
1996: 1/8, 1/22, 4/1, 4/8, 5/13, 6/3, 6/24, 7/22, 10/14, 10/28, 11/18, 11/25, 12/9
1997: 1/6, 2/13, 2/17, 3/3, 3/17, 3/31,4/21,5/26,7/14, 7/21, 8/11, 8/18, 9/22, 10/13, 11/10, 12/22
1998: 1/5,1/12,1/19,1/26, 2/2, 3/23, 3/30, 4/6, 4/13, 4/20, 4/27, 5/18, 6/15, 6/29, 9/28, 10/19, 11/16, /11/30
1999: 1/4, 1/11, 1/25, 2/1, 2/13, 3/1, 3/22, 3/29, 4/12, 5/10, 6/14, 8/9, 9/6, 9/27, 12/20, 12/27
2000: 1/3, 1/10, 1/24, 2/21, 3/13, 5/1, 5/29, 7/3, 7/17,
2001: 1/1, 1/8, 1/15, 1/22, 3/26
2022: All episodes
2023: All episodes
2024: All episodes up to 12/23
Smackdown Vault:
1999: 4/29, 8/26, 9,2, 9,16, 9/23, 10/7, 10,21, 11/4, 11/18, 12/9, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30
2000: 1/6, 1/13, 1/20, 1/27, 2/17, 7/13, 8/17, 8/24, 9/14, 11/23
2001: 2/1, 2/22
2002: 6/27, 7/4, 7/18, 7/25, 8/8, 10/31
2003: 6/12, 9/18, 12/25
2004: 1/1, 2/19, 3/18, 3/25, 7/15
2005: 3/24, 4/7, 4/14
2006: 1/6, 2/13, 5,26
2007: 2/16, 5/11
2008: 1/4, 3/14, 7/18
2022: all episodes
2023: all episodes
2024: all episodes up to 12/20
NXT Vault:
2014 to 2021: All Takeovers and PLEs
2022 to 2023: All weekly TV and PLEs
2024: Weekly TV episodes up to 12/24 and all PLEs
WWE Superstar Profiles (short video profiles on Superstars):
AJ Styles
Asuka
Austin Theory
Bayley
Becky Lynch
Bianca Belair
Braun Strowman
Charlotte Flair
Cody Rhodes
Drew McIntyre
Gunther
Jey Uso
Damian Priest
Kevin Owens
LA Knight
Liv Morgan
Nia Jax
Rhea Ripley
Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn
Seth Rollins
Shayna Baszler
Sheamus
The Miz
The Street Profits
WWE Legend Profiles:
Booker T
Bret Hart
Hulk Hogan
Kane
Kurt Angle
Lita
Paul Heyman
Rey Mysterio
Shawn Michaels
Steve Austin
Trish Stratus
The Undertaker
WWE Road To Wrestlemania:
Road to Wrestlemania 35
Road to Wrestlemania 38
Road to Wrestlemania 39
Road to Wrestlemania 40
WWE RAW Classics:
These are episodes focusing on Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Batista, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bret Hart, Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, Kurt Angle, Lita, The New Day, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Trish Stratus, The Undertaker.
WWE Top 10:
Raw’s Top 10 World Championship Matches
Raw’s Top 10 Women’s Championship Matches
Raw’s Top 10 Intercontinental Championship Matches 4
Raw’s Top 10 Cage Matches
Raw’s Top 10 Tag Team Matches
Best of RAW 2024: Raw plays host to in-ring classics, jaw-dropping confrontations and shocking twists in this best of 2024 recap.
PWInsider added that Netflix has added several PLEs, including the 1999 Over the Edge. The event reportedly features a graphic at the beginning regarding the late Owen Hart.
