Full List of WWE Content Now Available To Netflix Users in Canada

– PWInsider has a report on a comprehensive list of WWE content that’s now available for Netflix users in Canada. Here is what’s currently available for Canadian users:

RAW Vault (Raw TV episodes):

1993: 1/11, 1/25, 5/17, 6/7, 6/21, 9/13, 12/27

1994: 1/10, 2/28, 4/4, 7/11

1995: 1/9, 2/20, 2/27, 4/3, 5/22, 7/3, 8/14/ 10/23, 11/13

1996: 1/8, 1/22, 4/1, 4/8, 5/13, 6/3, 6/24, 7/22, 10/14, 10/28, 11/18, 11/25, 12/9

1997: 1/6, 2/13, 2/17, 3/3, 3/17, 3/31,4/21,5/26,7/14, 7/21, 8/11, 8/18, 9/22, 10/13, 11/10, 12/22

1998: 1/5,1/12,1/19,1/26, 2/2, 3/23, 3/30, 4/6, 4/13, 4/20, 4/27, 5/18, 6/15, 6/29, 9/28, 10/19, 11/16, /11/30

1999: 1/4, 1/11, 1/25, 2/1, 2/13, 3/1, 3/22, 3/29, 4/12, 5/10, 6/14, 8/9, 9/6, 9/27, 12/20, 12/27

2000: 1/3, 1/10, 1/24, 2/21, 3/13, 5/1, 5/29, 7/3, 7/17,

2001: 1/1, 1/8, 1/15, 1/22, 3/26

2022: All episodes

2023: All episodes

2024: All episodes up to 12/23

Smackdown Vault:

1999: 4/29, 8/26, 9,2, 9,16, 9/23, 10/7, 10,21, 11/4, 11/18, 12/9, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30

2000: 1/6, 1/13, 1/20, 1/27, 2/17, 7/13, 8/17, 8/24, 9/14, 11/23

2001: 2/1, 2/22

2002: 6/27, 7/4, 7/18, 7/25, 8/8, 10/31

2003: 6/12, 9/18, 12/25

2004: 1/1, 2/19, 3/18, 3/25, 7/15

2005: 3/24, 4/7, 4/14

2006: 1/6, 2/13, 5,26

2007: 2/16, 5/11

2008: 1/4, 3/14, 7/18

2022: all episodes

2023: all episodes

2024: all episodes up to 12/20

NXT Vault:

2014 to 2021: All Takeovers and PLEs

2022 to 2023: All weekly TV and PLEs

2024: Weekly TV episodes up to 12/24 and all PLEs

WWE Superstar Profiles (short video profiles on Superstars):

AJ Styles

Asuka

Austin Theory

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Braun Strowman

Charlotte Flair

Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre

Gunther

Jey Uso

Damian Priest

Kevin Owens

LA Knight

Liv Morgan

Nia Jax

Rhea Ripley

Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

The Miz

The Street Profits

WWE Legend Profiles:

Booker T

Bret Hart

Hulk Hogan

Kane

Kurt Angle

Lita

Paul Heyman

Rey Mysterio

Shawn Michaels

Steve Austin

Trish Stratus

The Undertaker

WWE Road To Wrestlemania:

Road to Wrestlemania 35

Road to Wrestlemania 38

Road to Wrestlemania 39

Road to Wrestlemania 40

WWE RAW Classics:

These are episodes focusing on Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Batista, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bret Hart, Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, Kurt Angle, Lita, The New Day, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Trish Stratus, The Undertaker.

WWE Top 10:

Raw’s Top 10 World Championship Matches

Raw’s Top 10 Women’s Championship Matches

Raw’s Top 10 Intercontinental Championship Matches 4

Raw’s Top 10 Cage Matches

Raw’s Top 10 Tag Team Matches

Best of RAW 2024: Raw plays host to in-ring classics, jaw-dropping confrontations and shocking twists in this best of 2024 recap.

PWInsider added that Netflix has added several PLEs, including the 1999 Over the Edge. The event reportedly features a graphic at the beginning regarding the late Owen Hart.