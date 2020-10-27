Full Listing Available for Best of Halloween Havoc on the WWE Network

– As noted, WWE released a Best of Halloween Havoc special on the WWE Network service today. The special is narrated by Matt Camp and runs about three-and-a-half hours. Here is the full content listing for the WWE Network special:

* “Flyin'” Brian Pillman vs. Lex Luger for the WCW United States Championship, WCW Halloween Havoc 1989

* Ric Flair and Sting vs. Terry Funk and The Great Muta, Electrified ThunderDome Cage Match, WCW Halloween Havoc 1989

* Nasty Boys vs. The Steiner Brothers for the WCW United States Tag Team Titles, WCW Halloween Havoc 1990

* Ron Simmons vs. Lex Luger for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, Two Out Of Three Falls, WCW Halloween Havoc 1991

* Ric Flair vs. Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship with Mr. T as special guest referee, Steel Cage Match, if Flair loses, he must retire, WCW Halloween Havoc 1994

* Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship, if Mysterio loses, he must unmask, WCW Halloween Havoc 1997.

* Diamond Dallas Page vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Sudden Death Match, WCW Halloween Havoc 1997

* Diamond Dallas Page vs. Goldberg for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, WCW Halloween Havoc 1998