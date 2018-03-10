Full Listing Revealed for Upcoming Randy Savage Unreleased: The Unseen Matches of macho Man DVD

– Wrestling DVD Network has shared the full content listing for the Randy Savage Unreleased: The Unseen Matches of Macho Man DVD set that is due out later this May. You can check out the full content listing for Unreleased below.

DISC 1 – Oh Yeah!

Initial Impressions

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Aldo Marino

Championship Wrestling • July 6, 1985

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Mario Mancini

Championship Wrestling • July 27, 1985

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Paul Roma

Championship Wrestling • August 3, 1985

Miss Elizabeth

“Macho Man” Randy Savage & Jesse “The Body” Ventura vs. Mario Mancini & Mike Rice

Championship Wrestling • September 28, 1985

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Tony Atlas

Prime Time Wrestling • December 17, 1985

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. S.D. Jones

All American Wrestling • December 8, 1985

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Scott McGhee

Prime Time Wrestling • February 3, 1986

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Pedro Morales

Prime Time Wrestling • September 16, 1986

Macho Lifestyles

September 10, 1986

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Troy Martin

Superstars • September 13, 1986

“Macho Man” Randy Savage & The Honky Tonk Man vs. Hulk Hogan & Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

International Wrestling Challenge (East Rutherford, NJ) • January 5, 1987

That Match

“Macho Man” Randy Savage & Hercules vs. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat & Billy Jack Haynes

Phoenix, AZ • March 22, 1987

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Houston, TX • May 15, 1987

World Champion

Inspiration

Superstars • April 9, 1988

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase

Philadelphia, PA • September 24, 1988

WWE Championship Match

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Akeem

Prime Time Wrestling • November 8, 1988

WWE Championship Match

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Andre The Giant

Madison Square Garden • October 24, 1988

DISC 2

Patience

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. The Ultimate Warrior

El Passo, TX • March 7, 1989

A Sensational Manager

Superstars • April 15, 1989

The King and Queen

WWE Championship Match

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan

Toronto, Ontario, Canada • April 23, 1989

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

Duluth, MN • May 17, 1989

“Macho King” Randy Savage vs. Hercules

Survivor Series Showdown • November 12, 1988

Mixed Tag Team Match

“Macho King” Randy Savage & Sensational Queen Sherri (with Brother Love) vs. Dusty Rhodes & Sapphire (with Miss. Elizabeth)

Des Moines, IA • July 17, 1990

“Macho King” Randy Savage vs. Koko B. Ware

Superstars • December 22, 1990

The Kingdom Of The Madness

Superstars • March 23, 1991

Snake Bitten

Reinstate!

Superstars • November 16, 1991

“Macho Man” Randy Savage, Rowdy Roddy Piper & Hacksaw Jim Duggan vs. Ric Flair, Jake “The Snake” Roberts & The Undertaker

December 2, 1991

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. The Barbarian

Prime Time Wrestling • December 2, 1991

“Macho Man” Randy Savage & Hulk Hogan vs. Jake “The Snake” Roberts & The Berzerker

Amarillo, TX • January 28, 1992

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Biloxi, MS • March 9, 1992

2-Time WWE Champion

April 8, 1992

“Macho Man” Randy Savage & The Undertaker vs. Ric Flair & The Berzerker

WWE on Tele5 • August 28, 1992

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Razor Ramon

Superstars [Italian Version] (Louisville, KY) • October 28, 1992

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. “Terrific” Terry Taylor

Prime Time Wrestling • December 14, 1992

DISC 3

Speaking From The Heart

A Catchy Tune

Music Video Outtakes

Ambassador

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Yokozuna

March to WrestleMania IX • March 28, 1993

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. “The Narcissist” Lex Luger

Huntington, WV • June 15, 1993

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Mr. Hughes

Superstars (German Version) • September 13, 1993

“Macho Man” Randy Savage & Mr. Perfect vs. Giant Gonzalez & Mr. Hughes

Lowell, MA • August 18, 1993

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Fatu

Poughkeepsie, NY • December 13, 1993

Snap Into WCW

Welcome to Atlanta

December 3, 1994

“Macho Man” Randy Savage & Hulk Hogan vs. The Butcher & Kevin Sullivan

Clash of the Champions XXX • January 25, 1995

WCW United States Championship Tournament Second Round Match

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. “Stunning” Steve Austin

WCW Saturday Night • May 27, 1995

WCW World Heavyweight Championship Match

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Ric Flair

WCW Monday Nitro • December 25, 1995

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Kurasawa

WCW Pro • March 23, 1996

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Earl Robert Eaton

WCW Monday Nitro • April 15, 1996

A Diamond in the Rough

What’s His Name?

WCW Monday Nitro • March 31, 1997

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Curt Hennig

WCW Monday Nitro • August 11, 1997

“Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Lex Luger

WCW Monday Nitro • December 22, 1997

Mixed Tag Team Match

“Macho Man” Randy Savage & Madusa vs. Ric Flair & Charles Robinson

WCW Monday Nitro • May 17, 1999

Forever Savage