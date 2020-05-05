wrestling / News
WWE News: Full Mankind vs. Rock WWE Title Ladder Match, Stock Closes Up
May 5, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the full match between Mankind and The Rock for the WWE Title from the February 15th, 1999 Raw online. You can see that video below:
– WWE stock closed at $44.31 on Tuesday, up $0.31 (0.7%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.56% on the day.
