wrestling / News
WWE News: Full NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show, Johnny Gargano Previews Tonight’s Ring Gear
December 6, 2020 | Posted by
– The full pre-show for NXT Takeover: WarGames is online. You can see the video below and check out our live ongoing coverage of the PPV here. No matches took place on the pre-show.
– Johnny Gargano teased his ring gear for tonight’s NXT North American Championship triple threat match. His gear will pay homage to the Cleveland Browns:
The @Browns handled their business today.. now it's my turn.
Let's make it a clean sweep for Cleveland! #Browns #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ifpnIuuiRM
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 6, 2020
