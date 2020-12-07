wrestling / News

WWE News: Full NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show, Johnny Gargano Previews Tonight’s Ring Gear

December 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: WarGames

– The full pre-show for NXT Takeover: WarGames is online. You can see the video below and check out our live ongoing coverage of the PPV here. No matches took place on the pre-show.

– Johnny Gargano teased his ring gear for tonight’s NXT North American Championship triple threat match. His gear will pay homage to the Cleveland Browns:

