Full NXT UK TV Tapings From Plymouth, UK (SPOILERS) – New Match Set For WWE Evoultion
WWE held NXT UK TV tapings today in Plymouth, UK, with a new match being set for WWE Evolution. At the event, Rhea Ripley will defend the NXT UK women’s title against Isla Dawn. Here are the taping results, via The Mirror:
* Fabian Aichner defeated Mark Andrews
* Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels
* Eddie Dennis defeated Tucker
* Jordan Devlin defeated Flash Morgan Webster
* Joseph Connors defeated Dan Moloney
* Dave Mastiff defeated “Wild Boar” Mike Hitchman
* Eddie Ryan defeated Saxton Huxley
* Segment involving The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang, and Travis Banks and Mustache Mountain.
* El Ligero defeated Tyson T. Bone
* Rhea Ripley defeated Candy Floss
* Travis Banks defeated Wolfgang
* Flash Morgan Webster defeated Fabian Aichner
* Isla Dawn defeated Killer Kelly
* Zack Gibson & James Drake defeated Kenny Williams & Amur Jordan
* Joe Coffey defeated Trent Seven
