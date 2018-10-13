Full NXT UK TV Tapings From Plymouth, UK (SPOILERS) – New Match Set For WWE Evoultion

WWE held NXT UK TV tapings today in Plymouth, UK, with a new match being set for WWE Evolution. At the event, Rhea Ripley will defend the NXT UK women’s title against Isla Dawn. Here are the taping results, via The Mirror:

* Fabian Aichner defeated Mark Andrews

* Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels

* Eddie Dennis defeated Tucker

* Jordan Devlin defeated Flash Morgan Webster

* Joseph Connors defeated Dan Moloney

* Dave Mastiff defeated “Wild Boar” Mike Hitchman

* Eddie Ryan defeated Saxton Huxley

* Segment involving The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang, and Travis Banks and Mustache Mountain.

* El Ligero defeated Tyson T. Bone

* Rhea Ripley defeated Candy Floss

* Travis Banks defeated Wolfgang

* Flash Morgan Webster defeated Fabian Aichner

* Isla Dawn defeated Killer Kelly

* Zack Gibson & James Drake defeated Kenny Williams & Amur Jordan

* Joe Coffey defeated Trent Seven

