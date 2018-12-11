Full Press Release For On WWE Holiday Week On The USA Network

WWE sent out the following announcement for WWE Holiday Week On The USA Network, including Tribute to the Troops…

USA Network announces the biggest, boldest WWE Holiday Week ever, including WWE Tribute to the TroopsMonday, Dec. 17

* The week begins with three hours of everyone’s favorite, Monday Night Raw, at 8/7 C, featuring WWE Superstars Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Dolph Ziggler and more in Sacramento, Calif., at the Golden 1 Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

* The week continues with SmackDown LIVE, which will take place in Fresno, Calif., at the Save Mart Center at 8/7 C, with WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Jeff Hardy, Asuka and more.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

* At 10/9 C, USA introduces a brand-new WWE special, New Day’s WWE 2018 Pancake Powered New Year Super Spectacular. The New Day host a fun look back at all the historic, outrageous and unforgettable moments that made 2018 so super spectacular at WWE. Featuring Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Braun Stroman, AJ Styles, John Cena and Becky Lynch, along with some surprise Superstar sightings.

Thursday, Dec. 20

* At 9/8 C, WWE and USA will shine a spotlight on our nation’s heroes with the two-hour Tribute to the Troops celebration that will feature a special appearance by Jon Stewart, former host of “The Daily Show,” and rising country music star Morgan Wallen.

* Immediately following at 11/10 C, there will be a Miz & Mrs. marathon. The record-breaking series features real-life WWE couple The Miz and Maryse as they navigate married life and adapt to becoming first-time parents.

Friday, Dec. 21

* The week wraps with WWE icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his epic role in the movie “San Andreas” at 6/5 C.

* Additionally, “Talk Stoop” will be getting into the WWE spirit as Nessa Diab hosts special episodes of the series featuring interviews throughout the week with WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse, Ronda Rousey, the Bella Twins, Natalya, Nia Jax and Lana.