Full Programming Lineup For SummerSlam Weekend Set

WWE’s full programming lineup for SummerSlam weekend has been announced which features (of course) the show itself, NXT Takeover XXX, the UpUpDownDown Summer Spectacular and more. The company announced the full programming lineup for the weekend, which kicks off Saturday with The Best NXT Takeover Title Matches at 10 AM on Digital platforms and runs through Summerslam on Sunday evening.

The full announcement is below:

Get ready for NXT TakeOver XXX and SummerSlam with a jam-packed weekend of programming

It’s time for the biggest weekend of the summer! Get ready for NXT TakeOver XXX and SummerSlam with a full weekend slate of programming across WWE platforms.

Kick off your Saturday with a live stream of The Best NXT TakeOver Title Matches at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, featuring showdowns between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, Bayley and Sasha Banks and more.

Fans can also check out UpUpDownDown’s 2020 Super SlamSummer Spectacular Turbo 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT, featuring Tyler Breeze defending the UpUpDownDown Title against Samoa Joe.

Next, watch a live interview with Triple H at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to get the inside scoop on NXT before the black-and-gold brand’s 30th flagship event. Fans can also join a Twitter Q&A with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar on Saturday afternoon with the hashtag #AskEscobar.

NXT then takes center stage Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT with the NXT TakeOver XXX Pre-Show, featuring a Triple Threat Tag Team Match between Breezango, Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan and Legado del Fantasma for an NXT Tag Team Title opportunity. Then, don’t miss NXT TakeOver XXX, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the award-winning WWE Network, featuring Keith Lee defending the NXT Title against Karrion Kross, Adam Cole’s highly anticipated clash with Pat McAfee and more.

On Sunday, wake up with a special SummerSlam edition of WWE’s The Bump with special guests MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business, Mark Henry, Mandy Rose, Angel Garza, Andrade and Zelina Vega, streaming at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch.

Revisit some of the most memorable bouts in SummerSlam history with the Best of SummerSlam live stream, beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

Afterward, catch La Previa de SummerSlam at 3:15 p.m. ET/12:15 p.m. PT, streaming on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Tune in to WWE Network at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT for the SummerSlam Kickoff Show, where an expert panel will preview the night’s biggest showdowns, including Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Title against Randy Orton, Universal Champion “The Monster” Braun Strowman colliding with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Dominik Mysterio’s in-ring debut against Seth Rollins, and more.

Finally, join Xavier Woods, Matt Riddle, Elias, Renee Young, JBL, The Hurricane, Jinder Mahal, The Singh Brothers, Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter and Malcolm Bivens for their SummerSlam reactions and analysis during WWE Watch Along.

Enjoy a jam-packed weekend across WWE platforms and don’t miss NXT TakeOver XXX and SummerSlam on WWE Network!

FULL SCHEDULE (All times ET)

Saturday

* 10 a.m.: The Best NXT TakeOver Title Matches

* 10:30 a.m.: UpUpDownDown’s 2020 Super SlamSummer Spectacular Turbo 2020

* 2 p.m.: Live Triple H interview

* Saturday afternoon: Twitter Q&A with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar — #AskEscobar

* 6:30 p.m.: NXT TakeOver XXX Pre-Show

* 7 p.m.: NXT TakeOver XXX

Sunday

* 10:30 a.m.: WWE’s The Bump

* 12 p.m.: Best of SummerSlam

* 3:15 p.m.: La Previa de SummerSlam

* 5 p.m.: SummerSlam Kickoff

* 7 p.m.: WWE SummerSlam

* 7 p.m.: WWE Watch Along