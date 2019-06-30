wrestling / News
Full ROH TV Taping Results from Philadelphia, PA (SPOILERS)
Report by Mango the Great & PWInsider
We are live at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia!
ROH TV Hour 1:
*ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor pins Rhett Titus. Kenny King cuts a promo on Titus.
*Angelina Love vs. Jenny Rose vs. Tracy Steelz vs. Stella Grey sees Steele pins Grey. Maria Manic appears and destroys security.
*The Bouncers& Jay Lethal over ROH Chamion Matt Taven & TK O’Ryan & Vinnie Marseglia when The Bouncers hit their finish on TK.
*In what was billed as a NWA Match, Eli Drake defeated Grizzly Redwood. Drake cuts promo on signing with NWA.
ROH TV Hour 2:
*Coast 2 Coast won a squash.
*Jeff Cobb & Jonathan Gresham defeated Kenny King & Dalton Castle when Gresham pins King with a hook of the tights.
*Jay Lethal Promo. Matt Taven comes out. Alex Shelley returns and cuts a promo.
ROH TV Hour 3:
*SOS beat Primal Fear in a squash match.
*NWA Champion Nick Aldis Promo. He calls out Marty Scurll and challenges anyone in Villian Enterprises to challenge him for the title at the Summer Supercard Toronto show.
*Colt Cabana promo. James Storm comes out. Storm taps Cabana with one legged crab and becomes the new NWA National Champion.
*Silas Young beat Josh Woods after a low blow.
*The Shinobi Shadow Squad beat Johnson/Keyes/Caberello.
*Karissa Rivera defeated Sumie Sakai.
*Rush & Dragon Lee beat the Briscoes in one of the best ROH matches this year.. This had everything you could imagine – high flying, hard hitting wrestling. Mark Briscoe got busted open hardway and bled most of match. Tremendous tag match!!
*Lifeblood and Villian Enterprises Promo.
*Street Fight: Lifeblood beat ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises. Bandido pinned Marty Scurll in a non-title bout.
End of show.
