Various News: Full ROW/IMPACT Show, ROH To Air Final Battle 2019 In Full

December 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
ROH Final Battle 2019

– ROH announced Final Battle 2019 will stream in full on the ROH YouTube channel on Jan. 1.

– Reality of Wrestling released the full ROW/IMPACT Deep Impact event from earlier this year.

– Kazuchika Okada spoke with NJPW ahead of his IWGP Heavyweight Championship bout against Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Impact Wrestling, Kazuchika Okada, ROH, Jeremy Lambert

