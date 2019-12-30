wrestling / News
Various News: Full ROW/IMPACT Show, ROH To Air Final Battle 2019 In Full
December 30, 2019 | Posted by
– ROH announced Final Battle 2019 will stream in full on the ROH YouTube channel on Jan. 1.
– Reality of Wrestling released the full ROW/IMPACT Deep Impact event from earlier this year.
– Kazuchika Okada spoke with NJPW ahead of his IWGP Heavyweight Championship bout against Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 14.
