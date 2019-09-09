Full Sail to Serve As Weekly Home For Live NXT Airings

– WWE is keeping its partnbership with Full Sail University going and even expanding it, as NXT on USA will be hosted at Full Sail Live. WWE announced the news on Monday afternoon that the company has expanded its partnership with the university. NXT will now air weekly from Full Sail Live on USA Network starting, as previously announced, on September 18th.

“Full Sail University has been invaluable to the success of NXT,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative. “The passion we see from their students inspires our entire NXT roster and staff, and we are excited for the brand’s next chapter at Full Sail Live each week.”

“WWE is known the world over for being a leader in the entertainment industry, and as an educational partner to Full Sail University, they have served to inspire the next generation of production professionals that are being taught on our campus daily,” said Full Sail University President, Garry Jones. “With the latest announcement of NXT emanating from Full Sail Live each week and airing on the USA Network, we look forward to the expanded learning opportunities this will provide to our students.”

