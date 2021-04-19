wrestling / News
Full Schedule For AXS TV’s Wrestle Week Ahead Of Impact Rebellion
April 19, 2021
AXS TV is kicking off its Wrestle Week programming ahead of the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view on Sunday, which will feature AEW Champion Kenny Omega squaring off against Impact Champion Rich Swann in a Title vs. Title Match.
Here’s the full slate of programming for the week on AXS TV:
April 20
*8 PM – Impact in 60
*9 PM – This is Rebellion
April 22
*3 PM – TNA Genesis 2013:
*7 PM – BTI – Before the Impact
*8 PM – Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
April 23
*8 PM – Bad Ass Movie Night (The Good Brothers watch Meatballs)
April 24
*3 PM – Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill 2021
