Full Schedule For AXS TV’s Wrestle Week Ahead Of Impact Rebellion

AXS TV is kicking off its Wrestle Week programming ahead of the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view on Sunday, which will feature AEW Champion Kenny Omega squaring off against Impact Champion Rich Swann in a Title vs. Title Match.

Here’s the full slate of programming for the week on AXS TV:

April 20

*8 PM – Impact in 60

*9 PM – This is Rebellion

April 22

*3 PM – TNA Genesis 2013:

*7 PM – BTI – Before the Impact

*8 PM – Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

April 23

*8 PM – Bad Ass Movie Night (The Good Brothers watch Meatballs)

April 24

*3 PM – Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill 2021