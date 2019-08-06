Full Schedule For Next Week’s Expo Lucha Event Released

– The full schedule is online for next week’s Expo Lucha, which takes place next weekend in San Diego. The event takes place at San Diego City College’s Harry West Gymnasium and, per the official website, has the following schedule:

August 17th:

* 11:30 AM: VIP Early Entry

* 12 PM: Doors Ope

* 12 PM: Meet and Greets.

* 2:30 PM: Viva La Lucha live featuring PCW ULTRA, DEFY, AWS, Lucha Libre VOZ, Ground Zero, Quiet Wyatt Designs, Baja Stars USA, and more.

* 7:30 PM: Lucha Society X: Solo Una Noche featuring Penta Zero M & Rey Fenix vs. Teddy Hart & Jack Evans, Juventud Guerrera vs. TJP vs. Flamita vs. Rey Horus, Drago & Aerostar vs. Septimo Dragon & Aeroboy, Psicosis & Black Taurys & Demus vs. Daga & Ryan Kidd & Tiago, Ruby Raze & Joey Ryan vs. Peter Avalon & Christina Von Eerie, a Lucha Society X Gauntlet and more.

August 18th:

* 9:30 AM: VIP Early Entry

* 10:00 AM: Doors open

* 10:00 AM: Meet & Greets

* 12:30 PM: Legends of Lucha Libre featuring Dr. Wagner Jr. & Octagon & Tinieblas with Alushe vs. Pirata Morgan & Misterioso & Fuerza Guerrera, Solar & Solar Jr vs. Tornado Negro & Angel Blanco Jr., Damian 666 & Bestia 666 & Mortiz vs. Shamu Jr. & Acero Dorado & PIloto Suicida, Bobby Lee Jr. & Gallo Tapado Jr. vs. Pakal & El Jalisco, Lil Cholo & Mariachi Loco vs. Los Luchas and more.

* 5:30 PM: Mexico Vs The World with Penta Zero M & Mr. Aguila (aka Essa Rios) with Lita vs. Brian Cage & Jack Evans & TJ Perkins, Psicosis & Black Taurus & Juventud Guerrera vs. Teddy Hart & Brian Pillman & Davey Boy Smith Jr., Puma King & Laredo Kid & Flamita vs. Douglas James & Jake Atlas & Adrian Quest, La Mascara & Daga vs. Joey Ryan & Danny Limelite, Taya Valkyrie & Viva Van vs. Zada Zang & Simone Sherie, Rey Horus & Septimo Dragon vs. Aerostar & Drago

