wrestling / News
Full Schedule For WWE King of the Ring Revealed
– The full schedule for WWE King of the Ring has been determined based on local ads. PWInsider reports that the second round of the tournament is being locally advertised for the New Orleans Raw on August 26th and the Baton Rouge Smackdown on August 27th. Along with the previously-revealed details, that means that the schedule is:
* First Round: Next Week’s Raw (St. Paul, Minnesota) and and Smackdown (Sioux Falls, South Dakota).
* Second Round: August 26th Raw (New Orleans) and August 27th Smackdown (Baton Rouge).
* Semi-Finals: September 10th Raw and September 11th Smackdown (Madison Square Garden).
* Finals: Clash of Champions (September 15th)
Raw: Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Cedric Alexander, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, The Miz
SmackDown: Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Chad Gable, Elias, Kevin Owens, Shelton Benjamin
More Trending Stories
- nZo and CaZXL Discuss What the Moments Were Like When They Got Fired by WWE, nZo Says Music Was Always His Plan A
- Bray Wyatt Responds to Bully Ray’s Request for an Apology Over 2015 Royal Rumble Elimination
- Jim Ross Recalls Harley Race Bodyslamming Andre the Giant, Andre & Race’s Relationship
- Eric Bischoff on Convincing Hulk Hogan to Drop WCW Title on 100th Nitro, How He Got Hogan to Do Big Storylines