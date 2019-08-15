Full Schedule For WWE King of the Ring Revealed

– The full schedule for WWE King of the Ring has been determined based on local ads. PWInsider reports that the second round of the tournament is being locally advertised for the New Orleans Raw on August 26th and the Baton Rouge Smackdown on August 27th. Along with the previously-revealed details, that means that the schedule is:

* First Round: Next Week’s Raw (St. Paul, Minnesota) and and Smackdown (Sioux Falls, South Dakota).

* Second Round: August 26th Raw (New Orleans) and August 27th Smackdown (Baton Rouge).

* Semi-Finals: September 10th Raw and September 11th Smackdown (Madison Square Garden).

* Finals: Clash of Champions (September 15th)

Raw: Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Cedric Alexander, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, The Miz

SmackDown: Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Chad Gable, Elias, Kevin Owens, Shelton Benjamin