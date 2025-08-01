Full Schedule For Today’s GCW SummerSlam Weekend Events

GCW is running a number of events under the “SummerBash” banner during SummerSlam weekend, and the upcated lineups for Friday are online. You can see the lineup of shows below, which stream on TrillerTV+, per PWInsider:

GCW Presents WWE ID Showcase at The Williams Center: (4 PM ET)

* WWE ID Women’s Championship Match: Kylie Rae vs. Zayda Steel vs. Zara Zakher.

* WWE ID Men’s Championship Match: Jack Cartwheel vs. Cappuccino Jones

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Aaron Rourke.

* Marcus Mathers & YDNP vs. The Vanity Project

GCW Hit ‘Em Up High (8 PM ET)

* Death Match: Drew Parker & Emersyn Jayne vs. The Rejects

* Death Match: Dr. Redacted vs. SLADE.

* Mark Sterling, Matt Cardona & Tommy Invincible vs. Shotzi Blackheart and two competitors TBA

* Mance Warner vs. Bear Bronson

* Marcus Mathers & YDNP vs. Cappuccino Jones, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel).

* Steve Maclin vs. 1 Called Manders

Juggalo Championship Wrestling Powder Keg (11:59 PM ET)

* Death Match: 1 Called Manders, Effy & Matt Tremont vs. 2 Tuff Tony, Mad Man Pondo & Mickie Knuckles

* JCW Tag Team Championship Match: The Brothers Of Funstruction vs. Young Altar Boys

* JCW American Championship Match: Caleb Konley vs. Willie Mack

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: YDNP vs. The Outbreak

* Haley J vs. Christina Marie.

* Miles Clark vs. Joey Janela.

* Alice Crowley & The BackSeat Boyz vs. Cocaine, Mosh Pit Mike & Steven Flowe