Full Schedule For Today’s GCW SummerSlam Weekend Events
GCW is running a number of events under the “SummerBash” banner during SummerSlam weekend, and the upcated lineups for Friday are online. You can see the lineup of shows below, which stream on TrillerTV+, per PWInsider:
GCW Presents WWE ID Showcase at The Williams Center: (4 PM ET)
* WWE ID Women’s Championship Match: Kylie Rae vs. Zayda Steel vs. Zara Zakher.
* WWE ID Men’s Championship Match: Jack Cartwheel vs. Cappuccino Jones
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Aaron Rourke.
* Marcus Mathers & YDNP vs. The Vanity Project
GCW Hit ‘Em Up High (8 PM ET)
* Death Match: Drew Parker & Emersyn Jayne vs. The Rejects
* Death Match: Dr. Redacted vs. SLADE.
* Mark Sterling, Matt Cardona & Tommy Invincible vs. Shotzi Blackheart and two competitors TBA
* Mance Warner vs. Bear Bronson
* Marcus Mathers & YDNP vs. Cappuccino Jones, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel).
* Steve Maclin vs. 1 Called Manders
Juggalo Championship Wrestling Powder Keg (11:59 PM ET)
* Death Match: 1 Called Manders, Effy & Matt Tremont vs. 2 Tuff Tony, Mad Man Pondo & Mickie Knuckles
* JCW Tag Team Championship Match: The Brothers Of Funstruction vs. Young Altar Boys
* JCW American Championship Match: Caleb Konley vs. Willie Mack
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: YDNP vs. The Outbreak
* Haley J vs. Christina Marie.
* Miles Clark vs. Joey Janela.
* Alice Crowley & The BackSeat Boyz vs. Cocaine, Mosh Pit Mike & Steven Flowe
