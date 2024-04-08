Full Schedule of Events For Final Day of WWE World at Wrestlemania

Today is the final day for the WWE World at Wrestlemania convention, as the company prepares to leave Philadelphia tomorrow. The schedule includes:

10:30 AM: The Bump live with Liv Morgan & Jey Uso

12 PM: The Pat McAfee Show live with Awesome Truth and more

2:30 PM: Wade Barrett hosts a Bianca Belair panel

4 PM: Byron Saxton hosts an LA Knight panel

The following talent will have autograph signings and photo ops: The Authors of Pain, the Street Profits, Asuka, Cora Jade, Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, Kevin Owens, Liv Morgan, Luke Gallows, Lyra Valkyria, Noam Dar, Ridge Holland, Tegan Nox, Trick Williams & Xavier Woods.