Full Schedule of Events For Final Day of WWE World at Wrestlemania
April 8, 2024 | Posted by
Today is the final day for the WWE World at Wrestlemania convention, as the company prepares to leave Philadelphia tomorrow. The schedule includes:
10:30 AM: The Bump live with Liv Morgan & Jey Uso
12 PM: The Pat McAfee Show live with Awesome Truth and more
2:30 PM: Wade Barrett hosts a Bianca Belair panel
4 PM: Byron Saxton hosts an LA Knight panel
The following talent will have autograph signings and photo ops: The Authors of Pain, the Street Profits, Asuka, Cora Jade, Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, Kevin Owens, Liv Morgan, Luke Gallows, Lyra Valkyria, Noam Dar, Ridge Holland, Tegan Nox, Trick Williams & Xavier Woods.
