Full Schedule of Events Released For ‘The Gathering II’ In Charlotte

T-Mart Productions has revealed the full schedule of events for ‘The Gathering II’, which happens July 22-25 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the University Hilton.

The guests include: Eric Bischoff, Mike Rotunda, John Nord, Dennis Condrey, Norvell Austin, Steve Keirn, Stan Lane, Rick Steiner, David Crockett, Ken Resnick, Tony Atlas, Barry Windham, Eric Embry, Tom Pritchard, Ax, Smash, Kendall Windham, Tommy Rich, Trevor Murdoch, Jackie Fulton, Bobby Fulton, Molly Holly, Jeff Gaylord and Gary Young. VIP Superticket holders can get 2 autographs per guest.

Thursday 7/22

4 PM – David Crockett Q&A Session.

6 PM – BBQ Pool Party with Guests

8:30 PM – Mystery Q&A Session to be announced

10 PM – Live “Marty Party” with guests and prizes.

Friday 7/23

9 AM – Convention Floor opens

10:30 – Demolition Q&A

1 PM – Autograph Stage Opens – David Crockett, Tommy Rich, TonyAtlas, Bobby Fulton, Jackie Fulton, Molly Holly, Bill Eadie, Barry Darsow.

4 PM – Eric Bischoff Q&A Session.

7 PM – Banquet Dinner hosted by Ken Resnick, honoring Jim & David Crockett, The Fantastics, George South, Steve Keirn and Demolition, Bill Eadie & Barry Darsow.

10:30 PM – Dr. D. David Schultz Q&A Session.

Saturday 7/24

9 AM – Convention Floor Opens

1 PM – Autograph Stage Opens – Eric Bischoff, Barry Windham, Kendall Windham , Mike Rotunda, Tom Prichard, Stan Lane, Steve Keirn, Rick Steiner

4 PM – Eric Embry Q&A.

8 PM – Live Wrestling Event headlined by Trevor Murdoch challenging Nick Aldis for the NWA Championship. Mike Jackson, Sam Houston, Baby Doll and Dark Journey are also slated to appear at the live event.

Sunday 7/25

8 AM – Religious service led by Mike Jackson.

9 AM – Convention Floor opens.

11 AM – Autograph Stage Opens – John Nord, Ken Resnick, Eric Embry, Gary Young, Trevor Murdoch,Dennis Condrey, Norvell Austin, Jeff Gaylord

Vendor guests on the convention floor include Nick Aldis, Mick Foley, “Dr. D” David Schultz, Lex Luger, Randy Rose, Bobby Eaton, George South, Mike Jackson, Hector Guerrero, Jimmy Hart, Lord Humongous, Ted DiBiase, Derrick Dukes, Jimmy Valiant, Greg Valentine, Sam Houston, Kevin Sullivan, Dark Journey, Baby Doll, Missy Hyatt, Lodi, Tatanka and Chris Hamrick.

You can find more information here.